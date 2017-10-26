Explore the New Manufacturing Academy Set for Oak Hill Friday

Advertisement



Oak HILL– Explore the New Manufacturing, a campaign of the West Virginia Manufacturers Association Educational Fund (WVMAEF), is hosting an Explore the New Manufacturing Academy at the Fayette Institute of Technology Friday, Oct. 27, in Oak Hill, W.Va.

One hundred and twenty-five students involved in STEM or technical education from area middle schools will participate in lab demonstrations and presentations from local manufacturer, Steelcon, the Robert C. Byrd Institute of Technology and students in the Fayette Institute of Technology’s simulated workplace program. Students also will take part in an interactive career planning exercise, hosted by the Southern Regional Education Board.

This is the fifth, and last, Explore the New Manufacturing Academy. Five academies have been hosted across the state in October as part of National Manufacturing Month. More than 400 students in Wheeling, Martinsburg, Farmington, Eleanor and surrounding areas have participated in academies this month.

WHAT: WVMAEF Explore the New Manufacturing Academy

WHEN: Friday, Oct. 27

9:40 a.m. – 1 p.m.

WHERE: Fayette Institute of Technology

300 W Oyler Ave.

Oak Hill, WV 25901

