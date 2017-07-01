Experts Warn Against Road Rage During Holiday Weekend

WASHINGTON — Experts are warning drivers to be mindful of road rage this holiday weekend.

NBC4 Washington reports that travel in the Washington, D.C. metro area is expected to reach its highest level in history during the July Fourth weekend.

The American Automobile Association says more than a million people are expected to travel, most of them in cars. The organization is warning people against road rage in the wake of high profile incidents in which people have been killed or seriously injured.

For instance, authorities recently arrested a driver in Northern Virginia after he allegedly beat a 17-year-old girl to death. In the Philadelphia suburbs, police said a pickup driver recently murdered an 18-year-old woman.

AAA Mid-Atlantic Spokesman John Townsend warns that engaging with other drivers will only escalate a situation.

