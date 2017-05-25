The most exciting music event of the summer is next weekend

NEW RIVER GORGE, WV (NEWS RELEASE) – It’s almost time for the Mountain Music Festival! Get ready for stage-stomping bands, lakeside parties, workshops and more June 1-3.

Ask someone about the Mountain State, and he or she will probably mention music, outdoors and comfort food. Sampling all 3 is easy; just hop in the car and do some exploring.

Or, you could go to the Mountain Music Festival instead. It’s a summer extravaganza with 4 stages, 25 bands and 1,500 acres of raw wilderness adventure. Go big or go home, right?

No one knows that more than Special Event Coordinator Chris Colin.

“I love seeing a year’s worth of work come to fruition!” he enthuses. “I work year round on Mountain Music Fest, and it is great to see all the vendors set up, the tent city campground come to life and the stage light up like a UFO ready to take flight.”

This year’s diverse lineup includes performers like THE M.F.B., a funk group from Huntington; Short & Company, an award-winning blues ensemble; and Fletcher’s Grove, an experimental Appalachian band. Even The Revivalists are coming. Their song, “I Wish I Knew You,” is America’s no. 1 alternative hit!

“We have brought even more bands to the mountain this summer,” Colin promises. “We are also working on a number of art installations around the festival site that will bring a bit of color.”

Games n’ recreation

As if live music wasn’t enough, you can try West Virginia’s most thrilling outdoor adventures, too. That’s because ACE Adventure Resort hosts Mountain Music Fest!

“There is no other music festival in the world where you can go whitewater rafting, zip lining and splashing around in a water park all at one location,” Colin observes. “Plus, some of the bands like Something Big and Twiddle will be hitting the river this June, too.”

The Beach Party at Wonderland Waterpark is another bonus. Climb enormous floats in the lake or sit by the shore with some refreshments. Who knows, you might run into your favorite Mountain Music Fest musician!

You could even learn a new trick. Part of the festival’s appeal comes from daily workshops, which encourage folks to try something new. One funky activity is slacklining (strike a yoga pose on a taut rope!). You can also watch visual artists or pick up hydroponic gardening, among other things.

These are just some of the activities you can try between sets.

Mountain hospitality

Cozy digs and hot cuisine: 2 things no West Virginia event can do without! True to form, Mountain Music Festival has plenty of both.

“Most festivals spring up all their infrastructure in a big field,” Colin points out. “At ACE, we have real bathrooms (no porta potties), free hot showers and plenty of shade around camp.”

ACE has accommodations for all budgets, too. Go all-out hippy and unfold that tent on the grass. If that’s not your style, no worries. Rent a cabin instead, complete with a basic kitchen and fireplace. RVs are welcome as well, so pack up that camper!

As for food, vendors will have favorites like burgers, pizza and BBQ, hot from the grill. You’ll also have plenty to drink. Colin recommends that you stop by the new beer tent by the main stage area; it will be stocked with brews from Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company.

Mountain Music Fest’s special events coordinator can’t wait until June.

“I … love seeing all [the] friends I have made over the last 4 years in the music festival world come to the mountain and see how we get down in Wild and Wonderful West Virginia!”

