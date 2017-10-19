Ex-West Virginia school employees sentenced for embezzlement

Advertisement



MADISON, W.Va. (AP) – Two former West Virginia school system employees have been sentenced to up to 10 years in prison apiece for embezzlement.

Media outlets report David Bryan Jarrell and Tracy L. Harvey were sentenced Wednesday in Boone County Circuit Court.

Jarrell was the transportation director for Boone County’s school system and Harvey was a bus mechanic and purchasing agent.

They were accused of using county funds to buy tires and other automotive-related items. State police have said the embezzlement involved tens of thousands of dollars.

In September, ex-county board of education president Mark Sumpter and ex-board member Danny Cantley were indicted on charges of accepting gifts from companies doing business with the school system.

An indictment says Sumpter allegedly accepted tires from board vendors, while Cantley allegedly received auto racing event tickets.

Photos By WCHS

Related

Comments

comments