    •
    WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Advertisement

    Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch Ex-West Virginia school employees sentenced for embezzlement
    CrimeWatchNewsWatchStateTop Stories

    Ex-West Virginia school employees sentenced for embezzlement

    Tyler BarkerBy Oct 18, 2017, 21:22 pm

    7
    0
    Advertisement

    MADISON, W.Va. (AP) – Two former West Virginia school system employees have been sentenced to up to 10 years in prison apiece for embezzlement.

    Media outlets report David Bryan Jarrell and Tracy L. Harvey were sentenced Wednesday in Boone County Circuit Court.

    Jarrell was the transportation director for Boone County’s school system and Harvey was a bus mechanic and purchasing agent.

    They were accused of using county funds to buy tires and other automotive-related items. State police have said the embezzlement involved tens of thousands of dollars.

    In September, ex-county board of education president Mark Sumpter and ex-board member Danny Cantley were indicted on charges of accepting gifts from companies doing business with the school system.

    An indictment says Sumpter allegedly accepted tires from board vendors, while Cantley allegedly received auto racing event tickets.

    Photos By WCHS

    Comments

    comments

    Previous PostRaleigh County Suspects Wanted For Attempted Murder
    Tyler Barker

    Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV. Read More

    Closings and Delays

    Advertisement

    Current Conditons

    Advertisement

    STORMWATCH Radar

    Archives