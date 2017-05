Fairlea, WV (WOAY) – Greenbrier East’s Evan Canterbury put pen to paper on Thursday, signing a letter of intent to play basketball at WVU Tech next year.

Canterbury was part of a Spartans team that made its presence known in Class AAA during his time as a player, and will now join a WVU Tech team coming off an appearance at the NAIA National Tournament.

He says staying close to home played a major role in his decision, and plans to major in biology.

