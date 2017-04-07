“Escape Room: The Titanic” debuts at The Resort at Glade Springs

Daniels, WV (NEWS RELEASE) – The Resort at Glade Springs announces the opening of a new Escape Room theme, The Titanic. The Titanic Escape Room offers riddles and clues to create an immersive and interactive entertainment experience. As crew members of the ocean liner, players must discover the location of the Communication Room to send a distress signal to other ships. The crew’s only way out is to fulfill their duty within 45 minutes.

We will continually make the Escape Room experience a fresh one by updating our themes,” says Ashley Long, the Resort’s Creative Director. “We’re excited about the Titanic theme. The legendary story of how the ship sank in the Atlantic Ocean on its maiden voyage provides a challenging theme for our escape room and the opportunity to interact first-hand with this story with all new puzzles and brain-teasers.”

Two years ago, the Resort at Glade Springs was the first to bring the Escape Room phenomena to southern West Virginia. The Resort now maintains two Escape Rooms, which are open to the public, year-round at its Leisure Center. The Escape Room at Glade Springs is a welcome departure from the norm for date night, a night out with friends, or as an organizational teambuilding or educational exercise during the day.

Teams of up to 8 players can participate in the challenge together. The cost is $25 per person and tickets may be purchased on line at www.gladesprings.com or by calling the Resort’s Activities Concierge at (304) 763-0876.

The Resort is pleased to offer a special Titanic Room Rate Package. Guests who book a room for stays between April 10 and April 20, 2017 will receive a special low room rate from just $79 plus tax and resort service fee for up to four persons in a guest room. At least two escape room tickets must be are purchased at the same time as room reservations in order to receive this special rate. This offer is available by speaking to a Glade Springs Reservations Specialist at (304) 763-2000.

A second new escape room theme will be introduced in the near future. To stay up to date on our latest offerings, follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/GladeEscapeRoom.

