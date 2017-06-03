EPA Will Begin Testing Soil In Minden For PCB

Following a vote by Fayette County Commissioners on Thursday, the Environmental Protection Agency will begin testing soil in Minden for the chemical PCB.

An Oak Hill physician, who treats Minden cancer patients, said he believes the EPA has a history of incopetence in the area. Dr. Hassan Amjad believes there is a link between PCB stored at the abandoned Shaffer Mine site in Minden, and a high number of cancer patients from neighborhoods surrounding the site.

“The thing is, it is confirmed throught the National Association of Cancer, PCB is a carcinogen. So, that’s not a question anymore. They could have questioned my finding 25 years ago, but now there is no reason. Nothing has been done for these people,” said Dr. Hassan Amjad to Newswatch’s Rebecca Fernandez.

EPA officials will take samples at the selected sites from June 11 through July 31.

