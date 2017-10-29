EPA Meets With Minden Residents To Discuss PCB Testing

Advertisement



Many questions and concerns were raised early Saturday morning at a heated meeting to discuss the PCB problem in Minden.

“I hope they realize how bad it is with the new results. They are going in different places. Nobody wants to find it in their yard or anything, but I’m hoping they do a complete clean up,” said Susie Jenkins, Resident of Minden.

The EPA and officials from the West Virginia Bureau for Public Health, and the Federal Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry, came to the meeting to discuss the PCB test results and answer health related questions.

Balloons were brought to the meeting that represented a resident who is fighting with cancer, or who has passed from cancer within four years.

“I lost my mother and I’ve lost a lot of my neighbors. On Friday, I sat down by the creek and one side there were 35 people that were diagnosed with cancer, and only 4 of those people are still alive,” said Annetta Coffman, Resident of Minden.

As health issues were a main concern, officials discussed solutions for the problem and the next steps.

“The next step is to sample in those areas to try and delineate where the contamination may be. If it’s a larger area, if there’s another source that’s contributing to it and identify future actions as needed after that,” said Melissa Linden, the On-Scene Coordinator for EPA.

EPA is in the process of scheduling more testing and having dialogue with property owners to find a solution for this problem.

