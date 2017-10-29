    • WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Advertisement

    Home NewsWatch Featured EPA Meets With Minden Residents To Discuss PCB Testing
    FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

    EPA Meets With Minden Residents To Discuss PCB Testing

    Daniella HankeyBy Oct 29, 2017, 00:45 am

    17
    0
    Advertisement

     

    Many questions and concerns were raised early Saturday morning at a heated meeting to discuss the PCB problem in Minden.

     

    “I hope they realize how bad it is with the new results. They are going in different places. Nobody wants to find it in their yard or anything, but I’m hoping they do a complete clean up,” said Susie Jenkins, Resident of Minden.

     

    The EPA and officials from the West Virginia Bureau for Public Health,  and the Federal Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry, came to the meeting to discuss the PCB test results and answer health related questions.

     

    Balloons were brought to the meeting that represented a resident who is fighting with cancer, or who has passed from cancer within four years.

     

     

    “I lost my mother and I’ve lost a lot of my neighbors. On Friday, I sat down by the creek and one side there were 35 people that were diagnosed with cancer, and only 4 of those people are still alive,” said Annetta Coffman, Resident of Minden.

     

    As health issues were a main concern, officials discussed solutions for the problem and the next steps.

     

    “The next step is to sample in those areas to try and delineate where the contamination may be. If it’s a larger area, if there’s another source that’s contributing to it and identify future actions as needed after that,” said Melissa Linden, the On-Scene Coordinator for EPA.

     

    EPA is in the process of scheduling more testing and having dialogue with property owners to find a solution for this problem.

    Comments

    comments

    Previous PostHighlights: FIU @ Marshall
    Daniella Hankey

    As a recent graduate from Stetson University, Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woaynewswatch.com

    Closings and Delays

    Advertisement

    Current Conditons

    STORMWATCH Radar

    Archives