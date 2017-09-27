WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch National News EPA buys Pruitt a special booth for secret communications
National NewsNewsWatchPoliticsTop Stories

EPA buys Pruitt a special booth for secret communications

Tyler BarkerBy Sep 27, 2017, 17:19 pm

8
0
Advertisement

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Environmental Protection Agency is spending nearly $25,000 to provide Administrator Scott Pruitt something none of his predecessors have had – a custom soundproof booth for making private phone calls.

EPA did not respond to questions Wednesday from The Associated Press about the government contract for the privacy booth ordered last month. The contract for the booth was first reported by The Washington Post.

EPA spokeswoman Liz Bowman told the newspaper the booth would serve as a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility. Known as a SCIF, those secure rooms house computers, and equipment for communicating over classified government networks.

Former EPA officials told AP that explanation doesn’t make sense. There’s already an SCIF at EPA’s Washington headquarters, just a few floors from Pruitt’s office. EPA employees rarely deal with government secrets.

Comments

comments

Previous PostAnti-Bully Concert
Tyler Barker

Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV. Read More

Advertisement

Current Conditons

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives