Emily Ward Signs With WV Wesleyan

Coal City, WV (WOAY) – Independence has been one of the top area teams in high school softball, led in part by pitcher Emily Ward.

Ward will continue her softball career at the college level, signing her letter of intent Wednesday to play at West Virginia Wesleyan.

She says staying close to home played a major role in choosing the Lady Bobcats, along with the chance to play for a top team in the Mountain East Conference. She plans to major in nursing.

Ward was a 2016 finalist for WOAY’s Softball Player of the Year, and has continued to play at a high level in 2017.

Related

Comments

comments