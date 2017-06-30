Elk born in the wild for first time in 150 years in West Virginia

In December, the West Virginia of Division of Natural Resources released elk in southern West Virginia, bringing the animals back to the Mountain State for the first time in 140 years.

Now, the DNR has announced another major milestone.

The DNR announced Thursday that is has confirmed the birth of an elk calf at the Tomblin Wildlife Management Area in Logan county.

This marks the first time in 150 that an elk calf has been born in the wild West Virginia.

Photo Courtesy: WV METRONEWS

