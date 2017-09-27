WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Economic roadmap for West Virginia pushed

CHARLESTON, W.Va.- State University and commerce officials say collaboration among business, government, and academia are needed to revitalize West Virginia’s economy while releasing more details about their joint roadmap for progress.

First unveiled a month ago at a statewide business conference, West Virginia University, Marshall University, and the Commerce Department said the next steps include signing a joint memorandum, engaging communities and establishing implementation groups.

They say four groups are working now on energy, business climate, human capital, and entrepreneurship.

An outside study identified natural gas production and storage, plastics and chemical manufacturing, cybersecurity, higher-end tourism and automotive assembly as sectors for growth.

Rob Alsop, WVU vice president of strategic initiatives, notes West Virginia has opportunities to capture both older and adventure tourists and the eastern region is ripe for second homes.

