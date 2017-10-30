Eastern Greenbrier MS social studies teacher appointed to state house

Advertisement



CHARLESTON, WV (NEWS RELEASE) – Gov. Jim Justice has appointed Jeff Campbell of Lewisburg to a seat in the House of Delegates representing District 42. Campbell fills the vacancy created earlier this month when former Delegate Stephen Baldwin was named to the State Senate in District 10 following the resignation of Sen. Ron Miller.

Campbell has been a teacher in the Greenbrier County school system since 2001 and has taught Social Studies at Eastern Greenbrier Middle School in Ronceverte for the last nine years. He also has been a radio broadcaster in Greenbrier County for 33 years and for 29 years he has served as statistical coordinator for West Virginia University football broadcasts.

“I am humbled by this appointment from Gov. Justice and look forward to representing the citizens of this district in the House of Delegates,” Campbell said.

