Early voting for special election starts today

Advertisement



CHARLESTON, WV (NEWS RELEASE) – Secretary of State Mac Warner announces that the early voting period for the October 7th special election has started

Early voting will be available to currently registered voters from Friday, September 22nd, to Wednesday, October 4th (except for Sundays).

Monday, September 18th, was the last day to register to be eligible to vote in the upcoming special election.

An early voting polling location has been set up by every county clerk’s office inside their county court house or other location. The time the polls will be open depends on the hours the county court house is open. Secretary Warner is encouraging early voters to check with their county clerk to be sure of voting times and locations.

Early voting will also take place on Saturday, September 23rd and Saturday, September 30th. All county clerk’s offices on both Saturday’s will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Warner is also encouraging voters to check with their county clerk to be sure of their precinct location. Because the special election is being held on a Saturday, several polling locations throughout the state were combined with others or moved from their traditional locations. Visit govotewv.com to check your voter registration status and your polling place.

Secretary Warner is encouraging all registered voters to participate in this and every election.

Related

Comments

comments