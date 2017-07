The West Virginia Parkways Authority has announced that a new single fee E-Z Pass will be offered to drivers.

This new single fee E-Z Pass Program will be available by the end of this year.

With this new structure, there will be an annual single flat fee for passenger vehicles using the West Virginia E-Z Pass.

These passes are available to out-of-state residents as well, and the program is optional.

Additional information is expected to be released in the next coming months.

