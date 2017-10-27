Dump your unused drugs Saturday, No questions asked (Local locations included)

Advertisement



FAYETTE CO., WV (WOAY) – Tomorrow marks the 14th annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day and drop-off locations will be set up across the area again this year.

You can drop off your outdated or unused prescription drugs (pills or patches only) starting at 10 a.m. Locations will be open until 2 p.m.

No questions will be asked about the prescriptions you bring in. One huge advantage of using the drop off locations is that they keep the drugs from getting into water system if you flush them instead.

Here is a list of local locations:

Raleigh County Commission on Aging – 1614 S. Kanawha St., Beckley

State Police Detachment in Beckley – 105 Pinecrest Dr.

Crab Orchard Pharmacy – 1299 Robert C. Byrd Dr.

Oak Hill Police Department – 691 Virginia St.

State Police Detachment in Oak Hill – 3057 Main St.

Kroger Parking Lot – 308 Stokes Dr., Hinton

You can find more drop off locations on the DEA’s web site.

