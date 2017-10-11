Drilling services company opening West Virginia office

Advertisement



WESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia lawmaker says an energy services company plans to bring more than 160 jobs to north central West Virginia as part of a new field office in an industrial park.

According to Del. Patrick Martin, Fountain Quail Energy Services works with natural gas and oil producers to manage water used in drilling.

Martin says he urged them to choose the park in Jane Lew.

Fountain Quail Chief Operating Officer Robert Sloan says the company also looked at sites in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

He says they already filled about 100 jobs for the Jane Lew site and are looking at adding another 60 jobs through early next year.

The company based in Irving, Texas, says services include water sourcing, pipeline transfer and containment, treating and recycling and saltwater disposal.

