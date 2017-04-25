Dr. Kostenko pill trial begins in Beckley federal court

BECKLEY, WV (BY: KATE WHITE, THE CHARLESTON GAZETTE-MAIL) — When Dr. Michael Kostenko had a heart attack four years ago, his patients panicked, a federal prosecutor told jurors Monday.

Word spread quickly, though, when it became time for the doctor — who routinely gave out prescriptions to his patients for oxycodone — to be released from a hospital, said Assistant U. S. Attorney Miller Bushong. The doctor’s home in Daniels also served as his Coal Country Clinic.

More than 270 of Kostenko’s patients showed up at his home soon after his release on Dec. 9, 2013, said Bushong. Kostenko moved his clinic into his home in Daniels in 2005.

