Dr. Kostenko has change of heart, enters guilty plea

— After watching jurors listen to the testimony of a former patient Tuesday, a Raleigh County doctor pleaded guilty to distributing oxycodone without a legitimate medical purpose — a deal he backed out of with federal prosecutors last month.

“Have you had a change of heart?” U.S. District Judge Irene Berger asked Dr. Michael Kostenko, whose trial began Friday with jury selection.

Kostenko faces a maximum 20-year prison sentence for the charge. Berger set a sentencing hearing for Aug. 23.

