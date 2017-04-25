WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Home NewsWatch Featured Dr. Kostenko has change of heart, enters guilty plea
FeaturedHealthLocal News

Dr. Kostenko has change of heart, enters guilty plea

Scott PickeyBy Apr 25, 2017, 16:13 pm

36
0

BECKLEY, WV (BY: KATE WHITE, CHARLESTON GAZETTE MAIL) — After watching jurors listen to the testimony of a former patient Tuesday, a Raleigh County doctor pleaded guilty to distributing oxycodone without a legitimate medical purpose — a deal he backed out of with federal prosecutors last month.

“Have you had a change of heart?” U.S. District Judge Irene Berger asked Dr. Michael Kostenko, whose trial began Friday with jury selection.

Kostenko faces a maximum 20-year prison sentence for the charge. Berger set a sentencing hearing for Aug. 23.

Click here to read more.

Comments

comments

Previous PostRaleigh County Courthouse Smith Hearing
Scott Pickey

Current Conditons

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives