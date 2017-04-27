If you don’t go to school, you can’t play sports, says governor

CHARLESTON, WV (BY: JEFF JENKINS, WV METRONEWS) — Gov. Jim Justice vetoed a bill that would have allowed home-schooled students to play sports at public schools in West Virginia.

The veto was posted Thursday on the legislature’s website without an accompanying message, though one was expected.

The original version of the HB 2196 only provided a path for home-schooled students to participate in public school athletics and extracurricular activities, but the Senate amended it to include kids from private or religious schools that don’t sponsor sports. That’s the version Justice considered and rejected.

