PUERTO RICO (BY: MAXWELL TANI, BUSINESS INSIDER) – President Donald Trump on Tuesday threw paper towels into an audience filled with reporters and people affected by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

Shortly after telling the crowd to “have a good time,” the president visited a chapel and picked up solar lights, examined canned food, and tossed some supplies into the audience.

“There’s a lot of love in this room,” Trump said. “Great crowd.”

