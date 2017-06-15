Dollar General to Hold Hiring Events

Dollar General plans to host hiring events throughout West Virginia in the next week, specifically aimed at recruiting potential store management candidates.

Dollar General recently announced plans to add nearly 1,300 new stores to its growing store base during its 2017 fiscal year and looks to support its growing network of stores throughout the 44 states the company serves.

Attendees are encouraged to review and apply for positions online before attending the event at www.dollargeneral.com/careers. At each event, candidates will have the opportunity to meet with local store operations and human resource managers to learn more about open positions, as well as growth and development opportunities.

WHEN/ WHERE:

Store # Street Address County City State Date Time

17316 13682 SPRUCE RIVER RD BOONE DANVILLE WV 6/19/2017 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM 17084 908 WASHINGTON PIKE BROOKE WELLSBURG WV 6/23/2017 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM 15466 311 S VIRGINIA AVE HARRISON BRIDGEPORT WV 6/23/2017 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM 15292 4817 MIDLAND DR KANAWHA CHARLESTON WV 6/23/2017 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM 3704 5211 DOC BAILEY RD KANAWHA CROSS LANES WV 6/17/2017 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM 1466 6400 MC CORKLE AVE KANAWHA SAINT ALBANS WV 6/23/2017 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM 15665 3627 MAPLE ACRES ROAD MERCER BLUEFIELD WV 6/20/2017 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM 13238 3390 UNIVERSITY AVE MONONGALIA STAR CITY WV 6/17/2017 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM 930 3011 WEBSTER RD NICHOLAS SUMMERSVILLE WV 6/17/2017 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM 9312 1534 ELIZABETH PIKE WOOD MINERAL WELLS WV 6/21/2017 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM

