Does Republican Governor Justice support Democratic Senator Manchin?

CHARLESTON, WV (BY: BRAD MCELHINNY, WV METRONEWS) — Gov. Jim Justice, who switched parties to become a Republican in early August, told a crowd of Republican lawmakers this week that he supports Democratic Senator Joe Manchin’s re-election to the U.S. Senate.

Manchin, a former governor who has served in the U.S. Senate since 2010, is in what most political observers consider to be a hotly-contested election in 2018. Congressman Evan Jenkins and state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey are running in the Republican primary.

Governor Justice was speaking to Republicans on Monday evening at the state Culture Center. He addressed his desire to pass a multi-million dollar road bond during a statewide vote Oct. 7, an issue that has divided Republicans. The governor then opened up for a wide array of questions.

The delegate who asked about the Manchin race was Kayla Kessinger, a Republican from Fayette County.

