    •
    WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Advertisement

    Home NewsWatch National News Doctor at West Virginia hospital admits to drug charge
    National NewsNewsWatchStateTop Stories

    Doctor at West Virginia hospital admits to drug charge

    Tyler BarkerBy Oct 18, 2017, 21:16 pm

    6
    0
    Advertisement

    MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) – Federal authorities say a 60-year-old physician has pleaded guilty to a drug charge, admitting he obtained the powerful painkiller fentanyl by fraudulently entering the name of a patient on whom he didn’t intend to use it at a veterans’ hospital in West Virginia.

    According to prosecutors, Dr. Daniel J. Bochicchio, of Monkton, Maryland, could face up to four years in prison convicted of the single charge from March.

    An indictment accused the anesthesiologist of 15 counts at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

    He was relieved of his hospital duties in June.

    Comments

    comments

    Previous PostWVU facility helps research on impact of inhaling particles
    Tyler Barker

    Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV. Read More

    Closings and Delays

    Advertisement

    Current Conditons

    Advertisement

    STORMWATCH Radar

    Archives