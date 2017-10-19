Doctor at West Virginia hospital admits to drug charge

Advertisement



MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) – Federal authorities say a 60-year-old physician has pleaded guilty to a drug charge, admitting he obtained the powerful painkiller fentanyl by fraudulently entering the name of a patient on whom he didn’t intend to use it at a veterans’ hospital in West Virginia.

According to prosecutors, Dr. Daniel J. Bochicchio, of Monkton, Maryland, could face up to four years in prison convicted of the single charge from March.

An indictment accused the anesthesiologist of 15 counts at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

He was relieved of his hospital duties in June.

Related

Comments

comments