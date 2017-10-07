DMV Earns 2017 Communicator Award for Website

Advertisement



CHARLESTON-The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV), was recognized recently for winning a Communicator Award for the DMV website, through the Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts (AIVA). DMV was given this “Award of Distinction for Government Websites” for dmv.wv.gov .

According to Linda Day, Executive Director of the AIVA, “The Communicator Awards is an annual competition honoring the best in advertising, corporate communications, public relations and identity work for print, video, interactive and audio. On behalf of the entire Academy I want to applaud this year’s Communicator Awards entrants and winners for their dedication to perfecting their craft as they continue to push the envelope of creativity.”

DMV Commissioner Pat Reed added, “We are excited to be recognized by the AIVA for our website, and will continue to find ways to improve and make our web site as user-friendly as possible. We are especially proud of our online services portal, as well as information regarding our new kiosks.”

Visit dmv.wv.gov, and see all the resources and online opportunities available!

Related

Comments

comments