    Discounted Mammograms in Honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

    Rebecca FernandezBy Oct 15, 2017, 18:49 pm

    The month of October is Breast Cancer Awareness month. According to the American Cancer Society, one in eight women are diagnosed with breast cancer each year. However, there is hope! You have the power to stop breast cancer early on by getting regular mammograms.

    To bring awareness to this, Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare is offering mammograms for just $50  starting Monday, October 16 at 12 p.m. until November 1!

    Patients must have a physician’s order, but the mammogram will also include a radiologist’s interpretation.

