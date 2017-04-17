WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Next month, the WVU Cancer Institute and the University Healthcare Regional Cancer Center will offer discounted mammogram clinics.

The clinics will be available at Berkeley Medical Center in Martinsburg and Jefferson Medical Center in Ranson. Officials say screening mammograms will be offered at a discounted community service fee of $60, which includes the test and the interpretation by a radiologist. WVU Medicine University healthcare’s discount mammogram program is open to anyone 35 years and older.

Berkeley Medical Center will offer the clinics at the Women’s Imaging Center in the Tennessee Avenue medical office building on April 29th and May 6th, 13th and 20th. Jefferson Medical Center will offer clinics at the Women’s Imaging Center across the street from the hospital’s main entrance on May 20th and 27th.

