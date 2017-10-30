Dining With Diabetes Course Being Held In Oak Hill

Advertisement



OAK HILL- West Virginia University Extension Program along with several sponsors will host Dining With Diabetes in Oak Hill.

We are so excited to be holding a Dining With Diabetes Course at Twin Oaks Plaza – Class Begins TOMORROW and runs every Tuesday through November. We are located at 201 Oak Hill Avenue in Oak Hill.

We want to send BIG THANKS to our sponsors of the event. They have donated funds so that we can have food demonstrations. Central West Virginia Aging Services, Inc.. and Kindred at Home (Beckley, WV) have generously provided for this program.

Anyone in the community who would like to learn more about managing your diabetes (or if you are a caregiver for someone with diabetes) should plan to attend this Dining With Diabetes Program!!! Those interested can contact us through our FB page Twin Oaks Plaza or at 304-469-9938

