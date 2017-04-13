Deputies say suspect in sexual assault of four boys facing additional charges

The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office said a man accused in sex-related crimes against two children is facing more charges in connection to two more victims.

Matthew A. Wilks, 22, of Lesage was originally charged with eight counts of sexual abuse, eight counts of sexual assault and 16 counts of sexual abuse by a guardian, deputies said.

On Wednesday, Wilks was additionally charged with 11 counts of sexual assault and 11 counts of sexual abuse by a guardian, according to criminal complaints filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court.

Deputies said Wilks is accused of sexually assaulting four boys between January 2015 and July 2016.

Wilks was taken to the Western Regional Jail where bond was set at $1.5 million.

