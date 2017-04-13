WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Deputies say suspect in sexual assault of four boys facing additional charges

By Scott Pickey Apr 13, 2017

HUNTINGTON, WV (WCHS/WVAH) — The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office said a man accused in sex-related crimes against two children is facing more charges in connection to two more victims.

Matthew A. Wilks, 22, of Lesage was originally charged with eight counts of sexual abuse, eight counts of sexual assault and 16 counts of sexual abuse by a guardian, deputies said.

Deputies said Wilks is accused of sexually assaulting four boys between January 2015 and July 2016.

Wilks was taken to the Western Regional Jail where bond was set at $1.5 million.

Scott Pickey

