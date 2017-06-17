Dept. of Education To Reconsider State Universities’ Funding Requests

CHARLESTON – After application glitches cost two universities federal funding for programs that benefit low-income college students in West Virginia, the U.S. Department of Education is reconsidering the funding.

Senator Joe Manchin says Education Secretary, Betsy DeVos, assured him her department is reconsidering the issue.

The two schools, West Virginia University and West Virginia State University, both recently learned they lost out on hundreds of thousands of federal dollars because of errors on their applications to the U.S. Department of Education, the federal department that oversees the funds.

Manchin said the universities’ programs are needed because low-income families don’t have the experience or resources to help children navigate the college process.

