WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch National News Democrats take aim at House Speaker Paul Ryan in new ads
National NewsNewsWatchPoliticsTop Stories

Democrats take aim at House Speaker Paul Ryan in new ads

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 05, 2017, 17:51 pm

4
0
Advertisement

WASHINGTON- House Democrats are targeting Speaker Paul Ryan and his efforts to scrap the health care law in the party’s first national ad campaign ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is running a television spot for one week on CNN and MSNBC. The ad says “Paul Ryan and establishment Republicans” will “never stop” trying to repeal existing health insurance benefits.

Party leaders say their polling shows Ryan and the GOP Congress have lost popularity because of their health care proposals.

The campaign group has bought three weeks of radio ads in 11 Republican House districts. Those ads don’t mention Ryan and instead name the local member of Congress.

Democrats are trying to flip at least 24 GOP-held seats to reclaim a House majority in 2018.

Comments

comments

Previous PostGov. Justice Holds Town Hall Meeting On Road Bond Election
Tyler Barker

Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV. Read More

Closings and Delays

Advertisement

Current Conditons

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives