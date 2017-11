Advertisement



WYOMING COUNTY (WOAY)- West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office says one person is dead after a morning house fire in the New Richmond Community that broke out around 7am.

Mullens Fire Department, Pineville Fire Department and the Upper Laurel Fire Department responded to the scene.

The WV State Fire Marshal’s office is still investigating the scene.

Stay with WOAY-TV for the further updates.

Related

Comments

comments