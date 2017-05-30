David Witt Named Greenbrier West Head Coach

WOAY – David Witt is the new head coach of Greenbrier West football, after his nomination was approved Tuesday by the Greenbrier County Board of Education.
Witt succeeds Lewis McClung, who resigned earlier this month after having been the head coach since 2002. McClung had the second most wins in school history, behind Howard Hylton.
Witt was previously a head coach at James Monroe.
Greenbrier West is coming off a 3-7 season in 2016, and begins 2017 on August 25 at Nicholas County. Their first home game is the following week against Midland Trail.