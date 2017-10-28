David Neil Traveled To Orlando For Hurricane Maria Victims

Advertisement



One month after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, a member of the American Red Cross in Beckley left everything for a 15 day trip.

David Neil, traveled to Florida to support many who arrived from Puerto Rico and lost everything, including family members.

“I was able to guide many of them through the process of being able to replace documents and to find housing and also to get other support needs,” said David Neil, Disaster Program Manager for American Red Cross.

While many can only imagine what the residents of Puerto Rico went through, “There is one thing I can say, that people pull together when times get tough and I was very proud that we were able to do that for the citizens of Puerto Rico,” said Neil.

American Red Cross and David are helping those who lost everything to start anew.

