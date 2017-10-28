FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch
David Neil Traveled To Orlando For Hurricane Maria Victims
By Daniella HankeyOct 27, 2017, 22:35 pm
One month after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, a member of the American Red Cross in Beckley left everything for a 15 day trip.
David Neil, traveled to Florida to support many who arrived from Puerto Rico and lost everything, including family members.
“I was able to guide many of them through the process of being able to replace documents and to find housing and also to get other support needs,” said David Neil, Disaster Program Manager for American Red Cross.
While many can only imagine what the residents of Puerto Rico went through, “There is one thing I can say, that people pull together when times get tough and I was very proud that we were able to do that for the citizens of Puerto Rico,” said Neil.
American Red Cross and David are helping those who lost everything to start anew.
As a recent graduate from Stetson University, Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woaynewswatch.com
