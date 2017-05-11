Crusaders Open Sectionals With Home Win

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Greater Beckley baseball opened sectional play Wednesday with a 10-0 win against Montcalm in Class A Region 3 Section 2.

Brett Green pitched a complete game for the Crusaders, who scored five runs in both the second and sixth innings to secure the win. It was their first game of the 2017 postseason, having earned a bye, while Montcalm won their opening playoff game against Mount View to advance to this stage.

In the same region, Summers County overcame an early deficit to win 11-1 against Greenbrier West. Three Bobcats hit home runs, including Chase Adkins.

Upcoming games in the section feature Summers County taking on Greater Beckley, while Greenbrier West will face Mount View, and Meadow Bridge will play Montcalm.

