Crossing a Honolulu street? Don’t text to avoid a fine

HONOLULU (AP) – Of all the beautiful scenery to see in Honolulu, city officials want to make sure residents and tourists get a good look at the street.

Honolulu this week became the largest city in the U.S. to make it illegal for people to look at cellphones, tablets or video games while crossing a road or highway.

It remains to be seen how the law can be enforced in a city that draws international visitors. The tourism industry is trying to educate visitors, but a smattering of tourists said they had no clue.

Police spokeswoman Michelle Yu says officers have discretion to issue a warning or a ticket. A first offense carries a fine of between $15 and $35.

