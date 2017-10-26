    • WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Advertisement

    Home NewsWatch National News Crossing a Honolulu street? Don’t text to avoid a fine
    National NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

    Crossing a Honolulu street? Don’t text to avoid a fine

    Tyler BarkerBy Oct 26, 2017, 16:34 pm

    5
    0
    Advertisement

    HONOLULU (AP) – Of all the beautiful scenery to see in Honolulu, city officials want to make sure residents and tourists get a good look at the street.

    Honolulu this week became the largest city in the U.S. to make it illegal for people to look at cellphones, tablets or video games while crossing a road or highway.

    It remains to be seen how the law can be enforced in a city that draws international visitors. The tourism industry is trying to educate visitors, but a smattering of tourists said they had no clue.

    Police spokeswoman Michelle Yu says officers have discretion to issue a warning or a ticket. A first offense carries a fine of between $15 and $35.

    Comments

    comments

    Tyler Barker

    Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV. Read More

    Closings and Delays

    Advertisement

    Current Conditons

    Advertisement

    STORMWATCH Radar

    Archives