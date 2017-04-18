Critics: DuPont spent more on legal fees than chemical tests

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Critics say DuPont has spent too little on testing Ohio and West Virginia residents for contamination from a chemical used to make Teflon, while paying millions to a lawyer overseeing the testing program.
The Columbus Dispatch reports DuPont spent about $860,000 on testing for contamination from the chemical used to make Teflon.
A court filing this month revealed the lawyer who oversees the medical testing program was paid nearly $15 million.
About 2,020 people have been tested. Bilott says the company has more than enough funds to cover the program’s cost.