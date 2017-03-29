Crime Stoppers changing its name

BECKLEY, WV (NEWS RELEASE) — Crime Stoppers of Raleigh County is pleased to announce that it is changing its name to Crime Stoppers of West Virginia.

Since 1998, Raleigh County area residents have been able to use the Crime Stoppers service to anonymously pass along crime tips.

The group currently helps multiple counties and believes the name change will better reflect their work. This will also help further raise awareness from the Southern and Central Counties of West Virginia.

Crime Stoppers has also launched a new free app that can be found on Apple and Android devices by searching “P3 Tips.

Crime Stoppers relies on cooperation between the police, the media, and the general community to provide a flow of information about crime and criminals by guaranteeing that a Tipster’s identity will be protected and never exposed. Crime Stoppers allows them to give information in a secure atmosphere without the prospect of retaliation. By offering cash rewards, the program encourages otherwise reluctant Tipsters to provide information.

All reward money paid by the program is from fundraising and donations from concerned citizens and businesses.

Comments

comments