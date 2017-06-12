Criddle, Johnston Headed to Hall of Fame

WOAY – The West Virginia Schools Athletic Coaches Association will add two members to its Hall of Fame in 2017, with both inductees holding ties to Southern West Virginia.
Homer Criddle led Greenbrier East to an appearance in the Class AAA football state championship game. He was also the head coach at four additional schools in the Mountain State, and was a three-year letterman at West Virginia University.
Chad Johnston led Peterstown to a Class A state championship in 1991, and was a three-year starting quarterback at WVU. At the time he left Morgantown, he was the school’s leader in all-time passing yards and co-leader in career touchdown passes. He played professionally for the Carolina Panthers and Orlando Predators.
Both Criddle and Johnston will be formally inducted Saturday, and will be recognized that evening at the North-South Football Classic in Charleston.