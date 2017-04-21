“Crick In The Holler” Indiegogo Campaign

Columbia film student Ursula Ellis just wanted to make a film about West Virginia that might matter to people outside of the Mountain State

In December, Ellis, her producer Kiera Lewis and a New York film crew came to Alderson and Summersville, where they shot “Crick in the Holler,” a film inspired in part by the Elk River chemical spill in 2014.

According to the Charleston Gazette Mail, the film, scheduled to premiere May 11th during the Columbia University Film Festival at Lincoln Center, is looking to crowd fund through Indiegogo to pay for

post-production work.

“Crick in the Holler” follows the story of two sisters and their reaction to the chemical spill.

Related

Comments

comments