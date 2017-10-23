Crews searching for missing miner at Raleigh Co. mine

RALEIGH CO., WV (WOAY) — Crews at a mine in Raleigh County are looking for a miner reported missing since 7 a.m. this morning.
It’s at the Horse Creek Eagle Deep Mine, says Samantha Smith, the director of marketing and communications at the WV Dept. of Commerce.
Smith says searchers are looking for the miner both on the surface and underground.
Officials from the West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health Safety and Training and the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration are on the scene as well.
Alpha Natural Resources owns the mine.