Court records: WV Toyota employee threatened to take AR-15 and ‘shoot the place up’

Court records said a Toyota employee made threatening comments about the Buffalo plant when he became upset that his payroll check didn’t clear and was arrested after he went to the Nitro Walmart and attempted to buy ammunition for multiple weapons.

Michael John Kroll was arraigned Friday on terroristic threat charges in Putnam County Magistrate Court, where his bond was set at $50,000 cash only.

A witness said Kroll became agitated when his payroll check would not clear and he said he was going to take his AR-15 to Toyota and “shoot the place up,” the complaint said.

Kroll attempted to buy ammunition at the Walmart for an AR-15, a .357 Magnum pistol and a .45-caliber pistol, the complaint said.

Deputies said they then went to the Toyota Buffalo plant and found Kroll inside with a magazine for a .45 caliber weapon with eight rounds of ammunition in it. Kroll was read his rights, and deputies obtained an audio statement from him during which he acknowledged he told Walmart employees he was going to go to Toyota and “tear it off the frame.”

Toyota released a statement about the incident.

“The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department detained a Toyota team member on the plant’s property. The safety and security of our team members is our top priority, and we are working closely with local law enforcement,” the statement said. “We appreciate the swift action of local authorities. We are not able to comment further as the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.”

Nitro police and Putnam deputies are continuing their investigation.

