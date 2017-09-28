Country singer protests NFL by not watching Thursday Night Football … on Wednesday night

Advertisement



(BY: CLINT DAVIS, SCRIPPS NATIONAL DESK, ABC15 ARIZONA) – Charlie Daniels staged his own NFL protest this week — but it wasn’t exactly a rousing success.

The 80-year-old country music icon took to Twitter to say he was currently skipping “Thursday Night Football,” which he apparently watches regularly. The only problem is it was Wednesday night.

“I would ordinarily be watching Thursday Night Football, but for some reason I’m not,” Daniels wrote on Wednesday at 8:44 p.m.

Daniels has apparently taken offense at ongoing protests during the national anthem happening across the NFL. Players around the league have knelt in protest of issues including police brutality and the shooting deaths of unarmed black people.

On Sunday, President Trump urged people to boycott the NFL because of the ongoing anthem protests. Celebrities on both sides of the issue have been taking sides all week.

It appears Daniels may have picked the wrong day of the week to stop watching football.

