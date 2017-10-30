    • WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Corey Stewart leads ‘Bikers for Trump’ GOP campaign rally

    Tyler Barker Oct 29, 2017, 20:46 pm

    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) – Corey Stewart, the outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump who narrowly lost a bid to be Virginia’s GOP candidate for governor, is rallying voters for the Republican ticket.

    Stewart spoke Sunday at a “Bikers for Trump” event in Virginia Beach, where he urged the crowd to “take back Virginia.”

    The Washington Post reports state Sen. Jill Vogel, who’s running for lieutenant governor, and John Adams, candidate for attorney general, traveled to the event, though Adams had to leave before it began.

    GOP gubernatorial nominee Ed Gillespie, who’s in a close race against Democratic Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam, didn’t attend. Gillespie is a former adviser to President George W. Bush and a lobbyist who has largely kept mum on Trump so far.

    According to The Post, Stewart devoted one line in his speech to his primary opponent, calling him a “good, strong Republican.”

    Tyler Barker

