Concord’s Season Ends in MEC Tournament

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Concord baseball’s 2017 season came to an end Friday morning, after a 7-0 loss to Charleston in the Mountain East tournament.

The Mountain Lions had a strong opportunity to score the first runs of the game, as they loaded the bases with one out in the top of the second inning. However, Adam Jafine responded with back-to-back strikeouts to get out of the jam.

UC took the lead with two runs in the second, two in the third, one in the fourth, before Steven Davis added a two-run home run in the seventh. Greenbrier East alum Colby Johnson, who started in center field for the Golden Eagles, scored one run. Jafine pitched a complete game, striking out nine while allowing five hits.

Concord, who finishes the season 26-25, was led by hits from MEC first-teamers Paul Williams & Chad Frazier.

The weather meant this was the only game played Friday. MEC Tournament action resumes Saturday with Shepherd playing West Liberty at 9:30 AM.

