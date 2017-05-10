Concord’s Frazier Takes Player of the Year Honors

WOAY – A day after being named Mountain East Player of the Week, Concord’s Chad Frazier was named the league’s Player of the Year. He is the sixth player in Concord history to receive conference Player of the Year honors.

The junior shortstop led the league in batting average, runs scored, and triples, as he was one of the key contributors to the Mountain Lions winning the South division title.

Four teammates were also named to the first team; catcher Paul Williams, first baseman Trevor Wiersma (the 2016 MEC Freshman of the Year), outfielder Evan Webb, and pitcher Troy Beckner. Nathan Neff & Jordan Clark were both selected to the second team, while Nate Werner was named honorable mention.

Concord opens MEC Tournament play Thursday afternoon against Fairmont State at Epling Stadium in Beckley.

