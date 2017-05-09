Concord Wins Division Title, Field Set for MEC Tournament

WOAY – With Charleston splitting a doubleheader Monday against West Virginia State, Concord baseball has the Mountain East’s South Division for the 2017 season.

The Mountain Lions closed the regular season with three wins out of four against UVa-Wise, led on offense by Chad Frazier, who was named the league’s Player of the Week. Frazier, a junior, recorded a home run, two doubles, a triple, six RBI, and scored 10 runs against the Highland Cavaliers.

As one of the top three teams in the South Division, Concord will be taking part in the Mountain East Tournament this weekend at Epling Stadium in Beckley. The Mountain Lions will play Fairmont State at 3 PM on Thursday. Other first-round games that day include Shepherd taking on the University of Charleston, while West Liberty will face West Virginia Wesleyan.

