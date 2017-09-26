Concord University’s TV station receives a new name and look

Advertisement



ATHENS, WV (NEWS RELEASE) – Concord University’s television workshop is changing its name from WMLT Mountain Lion Television to Mountain Lion News. Robert Hoffman, Assistant Professor of Communication Arts, states that this change is to ensure that the public is aware that programming content is exclusively produced by Concord University students.

Robert Hoffman, William Bailey, Manager, Radio & TV Services Technology Services, and Alvin White, Media Specialist Technology Services, spent the summer renovating the TV studio. The news station has not only received new equipment from Suddenlink Cable as a result of one of their production operations shutting down, but has also been working with a local broadcasting company that gave the news station nine studio lights and they are in the works with them to potentially get new set components.

The television studio also features new lighting and monitors. As a result, the lighting is now all fluorescent rather than incandescent lighting so that the studio stays cool.

Hoffman states, “I can’t thank William Bailey and Alvin White enough.”

Additionally, Hoffman has also made a new graphics package which will change the design of the show. One of the new updates includes a new show open. With these changes, Hoffman says, “It looks more contemporary.”

Hoffman explains that, “Our students are going to have a much closer to real world experience now than they did a year ago.”

The next showing of Mountain Lion News will be on WVPBS Sunday, Oct. 1 at 1 p.m. and on the West Virginia Channel on Monday, Oct. 2 at 1:30 p.m. Suddenlink will be rebroadcasting the show on Network West Virginia at 2 p.m. daily.

