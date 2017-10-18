    •
    Concord University To Host WV Science Bowl Preliminary Competition

    By Oct 18, 2017, 15:49 pm

    ATHENS, W.Va. – Concord University is serving as a host institution for a West Virginia Regional Science Bowl high school preliminary competition. On Nov. 11, Concord will host high school student teams from twelve counties located in the former RESA 1 and 4 areas.

    The RESA 1 counties include Raleigh, Summers, Monroe, Mercer, McDowell, and Wyoming. The RESA 4 counties are Braxton, Webster, Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Fayette, and Nicholas.
    Team registrations are due Oct. 31. Onsite check in will take place 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 11 with the competition beginning at 1:30 p.m.

    The West Virginia Regional Science Bowl (http://wvsciencebowl.org/) is affiliated with the National Science Bowl, which is sponsored by the U.S. Department of Energy. Science Bowl is a tournament-style academic competition which tests students’ knowledge in all areas of science and mathematics. For each RESA area, the top three winning teams in this preliminary competition may advance to state and potentially national competitions.

    For additional information or to register a team, go to http://www.concord.edu/sciencebowl/ or contact Dr. Stephen Kuehn at sckuehn@concord.edu or 304-384-6322.

