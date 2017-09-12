Concord University celebrates Towers reopening

Advertisement



ATHENS, WV (NEWS RELEASE) – Extensive renovations to the North and South Towers residence halls at Concord University will be marked during a Grand Reopening Celebration on the Athens campus Sept. 13 -14, 2017.

Following an official launch of the renovation project in April 2016, work continued through the summer of 2017.

“We are very excited that the Towers residence halls renovation can now be considered complete,” Concord University President Kendra Boggess said. “Concord has steadily been updating its facilities and this project will provide us additional opportunities to better serve our students well into the future.”

Activities for students during the Grand Reopening Celebration will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 13. The general public is invited to participate in events scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 14. All events will take place in the lobby of North Towers.

Events on Sept. 14 include tours of the residence halls from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and a ribbon cutting at 6 p.m. The Princeton-Mercer County Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Bluefield Chamber of Commerce are holding a Business After Hours in conjunction with the celebration in the North Towers lobby from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Festivities continue with the Mountain Lions taking on UVA.-Wise at Callaghan Stadium. Kickoff is 7 p.m.

Dr. Boggess encourages the community to attend the celebration and stay for the football game that evening. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to celebrate the Grand Reopening with our students, faculty, alumni, the chambers of commerce and all community members,” she said.

“This project is the culmination of years of planning, development, and building construction work that has resulted in a freshly renewed exterior, air conditioned and well insulated interiors, with updated WiFi internet access as well. The upgrades also included newly renovated floor to ceiling tiled bathrooms in each suite that will modernize the experience of residence life on campus for our students,” Dr. Boggess said.

